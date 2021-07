It’s hot in the Pacific Northwest and expected to get even hotter as the region braces for a heat wave through the weekend and into next week. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning across Washington, Oregon and much of Idaho on Friday, June 25, for triple-digit temperatures predicted to stretch well into next week. Outdoor work should be scheduled for the early morning as much as possible, and everyone should be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to the warning issued by the NWS. Frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments can reduce the risk of heat-related illness.