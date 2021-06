A Dexter man was arrested by the MSHP yesterday morning. 29 year old Bradley Jones was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for dangerous drugs. He is held with no bond. Two Kennett residents were arrested late yesterday afternoon by the HP on felony Ozark County warrants. 37 year old Brittany Davis and 30 year old Aaron Davis were taken to the DCJC. The warrants include charges of burglary and stealing $750 or more.