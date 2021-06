Boris Johnson will announce to the public today ministers’ final decision on whether or not to delay the fourth and final stage of his roadmap out of lockdown, provisionally set for June 21. At a press conference this evening, the prime minister is expected to confirm that some coronavirus restrictions will remain in place in England beyond this date. He is reportedly planning to tell the nation that “one last heave” is necessary to get the nation over the line, set to last four weeks. Follow live: Boris Johnson to delay lockdown easing This means that most current Covid-19 rules...