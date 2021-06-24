LEGO Trials a Sustainable New Brick Made From Recycled Plastic Bottles

As leggings, hoodies, bike shorts, and other stretchy athleisure took over our wardrobes in 2020, one question kept coming up: Where are the sustainable options? All of that stuff is plastic, plain and simple. Polyester, nylon, Spandex, and Lycra are derived from fossil fuels, require significant resources and energy to produce, and never biodegrade. Recycled fibers are often billed as the “sustainable solution”; brands tout their leggings as being made from recycled plastic bottles, while others have made recycled synthetics a key part of their sustainability marketing. But even if recycled fibers are an improvement, one big issue still remains: Any synthetic garment, virgin or recycled, will release microplastics as you wear and wash them. The tiny bits and pieces of plastic are toxic to marine life and may account for up to 21 million metric tons of plastic pollution in the ocean. To make matters worse, materials tend to weaken as they’re recycled, which means your recycled poly leggings may actually release more microplastics than a virgin pair.