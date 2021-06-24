Cancel
Environment

LEGO Trials a Sustainable New Brick Made From Recycled Plastic Bottles

Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LEGO Group is expanding its sustainability efforts with a prototype brick created entirely from recycled plastic. Unveiled via a press release earlier this week, the new design uses PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic taken from plastic bottle waste, and is the toy maker’s latest breakthrough in its commitment to producing more sustainable products.

hypebae.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycled Plastic#Plastic Waste#Lego Bricks#The Lego Group#Pet
German high-end sustainable sneaker brand nat-2™ collaborated with israeli material inventor remeant ® to create vegan sneakers made from real recycled bubble wrap. the designers transform materials that are discarded, piling up in landfills, and polluting the oceans into beautiful highly precious, and sustainable textiles, offering an extraordinary and unique touch. the bubble wrap material is 100% vegan and stands out for its variety of shades, magnificent colors, and textures.
Sony reveals a sustainable and eco-friendly packaging material made from bamboo, sugar cane fiber, and post-consumer recycled paper. cases, outer box, inner box, and protection pads can entirely be made of ‘original blended material’, a recyclable, durable, and long-lasting paper material produced without plastic and coloring. by changing the blending analogy, its body can be transformed into multiple shapes guaranteeing a broad variety of uses, while incorporating characters into the design can be embossed, avoiding the use of ink.
As leggings, hoodies, bike shorts, and other stretchy athleisure took over our wardrobes in 2020, one question kept coming up: Where are the sustainable options? All of that stuff is plastic, plain and simple. Polyester, nylon, Spandex, and Lycra are derived from fossil fuels, require significant resources and energy to produce, and never biodegrade. Recycled fibers are often billed as the “sustainable solution”; brands tout their leggings as being made from recycled plastic bottles, while others have made recycled synthetics a key part of their sustainability marketing. But even if recycled fibers are an improvement, one big issue still remains: Any synthetic garment, virgin or recycled, will release microplastics as you wear and wash them. The tiny bits and pieces of plastic are toxic to marine life and may account for up to 21 million metric tons of plastic pollution in the ocean. To make matters worse, materials tend to weaken as they’re recycled, which means your recycled poly leggings may actually release more microplastics than a virgin pair.
Mattel debuted the company’s first fashion doll collection made from recycled ocean-bound plastic on Thursday, reported ABC News. The new collection includes a Beach Shack playset and accessories made of 90 percent recycled plastic. The Barbie Loves the Ocean Collection launch is in line with Mattel’s goal to achieve 100...
Collectors can now build up their own sneaker collection as LEGO reveals the new adidas Originals Superstar set. Coming in at 731 pieces, fans can create the iconic adidas shoe with shell toe shape, trefoil logo, and the 3 serrated stripe marks. LEGO was quite creative with this set as it comes in a special adidas show box. Collectors will even get the ability to create a show design for either left foot or right, depending on how you want to display it. With authentic design, LEGO captures all the details with the Originals Superstar quite nicely, making it a must-have set for any sneaker fan out there. Priced at $79.99, and pre-orders will go live on July 1, 2021, here, so be sure to set an alarm as these will sell pretty fast.
SAN FRANCISCO – Today, the Sierra Club and its law firm Gutride Safier LLP jointly announced the filing of lawsuits against the Coca-Cola Company (bottler of Dasani), BlueTriton Brands (bottler of Arrowhead, Poland Spring, Deer Park, and Ozarka), and Niagara Bottling (bottler of Niagara and store brands) for misleading consumers by labeling their plastic bottles as “100% Recyclable.” The bottle labels are made of biaxially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP), or “number 5 plastic,” which is not recyclable. In addition, while the bottles themselves are made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), or “number 1 plastic,” at least 28% of PET plastic that is deposited for recycling is unrecyclable due to contamination and processing loss. Most plastic bottles end up in landfills, incinerators, the ocean, rivers, or littered across the landscape.
In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which promote a healthy world and sustainable future for all, Recyclan Global Services and Humanity Nigeria, in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment, are embarking on a 30-Day exercise that will see to the recovery and recycling of 400 metric tons of plastic bottle waste across Lagos State. This exercise attempts to set a new Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest Volume of Plastic Bottles Collected for Recycling by a Team’
This month I have a special surprise columnist. Joanne Shafer, the deputy executive director/recycling coordinator for the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority is on hand to answer the question that has been asked the most over the past few months: “Are my plastics really being recycled?”. We realize there...
Imagine a future where our plastic waste problem could literally be eaten away for dessert. No, chefs can't serve up "plastic bottle a la mode," but research published this month in the journal Green Chemistry has demonstrated how a used plastic bottle can be converted into vanilla flavoring. Researchers at...
The 2020 European Football Championship qualifiers are well underway and LEGO has created the world’s biggest football and is displayed at the LEGO House. The build uses 173,600 classic 2×2 LEGO bricks and it stands over 4 meters tall. It took builders 150 hours to complete the 2.5 ton football.
The LEGO Group has just unveiled its first-ever recycled LEGO brick, so here’s everything you need to know about this brand new step towards sustainability. Made from materials sourced from discarded plastic bottles, the prototype 2×4 brick is still a good while away from actually arriving in LEGO sets. But this milestone signifies a key first step in the journey towards producing all LEGO products from sustainable materials, which you can read more about by clicking here.
While legions of fans already consider the iconic Lego bricks objects of perfection, the company is preparing an upgrade that would maintain the bricks' special locking prowess and improve their sustainability performance. This week, the Lego Group introduced a prototype brick made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET), the plastic used...
Cocofloss is introducing recycled plastic toothbrushes made from ocean-bound materials and it's on a mission to remove 19 tons of trash from coastal areas. The dentist-designed toothbrush features ultra-soft micro-bristles and a recycled ocean-bound plastic handle, plus it's a product that's said to be 16 times "more effective at cleaning between teeth than a standard toothbrush" based on the findings of an independent Swiss university study.
The LEGO group is enhancing their sustainability efforts with a new prototype brick made from recycled plastic. The new prototype utilizes PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic taken from discarded bottles to create LEGO’s first brick made from recycled materials. The development is three years in the making, as scientists and engineers...
A prototype Lego brick made from recycled plastic was unveiled by The Lego Group today. It’s the latest step in the brand’s journey to make Lego products from sustainable materials. The new prototype, which uses PET plastic from discarded bottles, is the first brick made from a recycled material to...
The promise of endlessly recycled PET plastic is one step closer as the Consortium of Carbios, L’Oréal, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe announced the successful production of the world’s first food-grade PET plastic bottles produced entirely from enzymatically recycled plastic. Each Consortium company has successfully manufactured...