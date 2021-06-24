Amateur Radio “Field Day” Will Focus on Skill, Service, Science

Members of the Pella Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national amateur radio Field Day exercise this Saturday at The Well in Pella. Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio. This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend from 1 to 9 p.m. this Saturday. Field Day is a showcase for how amateur radio works reliably under any conditions from almost any location to create an independent communications network. The Pella Amateur Radio Club encourages anybody to get involved in Marion County and the surrounding area. For more information about Field Day or amateur radio, contact pellaarc@qsl.net or visit www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.