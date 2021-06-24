Wild Rift Soraka Guide: Best Build, Runes, and Gameplay Tips

I have played The Sims for years and have loved the game. Although, when The Sims 4 was released, I was in no hurry to get it. In fact, I didn’t buy it until like 2 years ago. There wasn’t much to it and the game has some limitations. Also, you have to buy so many packs to get what you want and sometimes get disappointed in some of the packs. I first saw Paralives last year with the Meet Maggie video on YouTube and I loved it. There’s just so much more that is customizable than in The Sims 4. I can actually make I playable character that’s as short as me. I’m 5’1. I’m looking forward to using the height slider to make tall and short paras. Maggie looked so great, the apartment looked great, and I’m looking forward to the release of this game.