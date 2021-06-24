Cancel
Video Games

Wild Rift Soraka Guide: Best Build, Runes, and Gameplay Tips

By Editorial
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeague of Legends: Wild Rift’s Soraka, the Starchild, is a support champion usually played in the Dragon Lane. Soraka is enchanter support who vowed to spread the virtues of compassion by protecting and healing everyone who needs it – no matter how far or close. As a celestial being, Soraka has strong healing abilities with slows, roots, and a silence in her kit. She is an easy-to-use but hard to master support and very team dependant. Not suited in every team composition and being very vulnerable Soroka sits in the B-tier of the support list. Nevertheless, in this guide, we will take a closer look at the best runes, spells, and builds, including tips and tricks to transcend your way to victory with Soraka in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Ashe
League of Legends
Technology
Video Games
Instagram
