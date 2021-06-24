Cancel
Norwich sign 18-year-old midfielder Flynn Clarke from Peterborough

Peterborough midfielder Flynn Clarke (right) has joined Norwich for an undisclosed fee (PA Wire)

Premier League newcomers Norwich have signed Peterborough midfielder Flynn Clarke for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old made 11 senior appearances for Posh last season as they won promotion from League One.

Norwich said Clarke will “initially form part of the club’s development and academy setup”.

He told the Canaries’ website: “This is a great club and I feel absolutely delighted to sign here. I’m over the moon.

“Norwich have a reputation for the work they do with their younger players. They try to make a pathway for them and that really opened my eyes and grabbed my attention.

“The club also recently got promoted to the Premier League, so it feels like a no-brainer for me.

“I’d like to try to make a breakthrough to the senior team. I’d like to show all the fans, staff and players around me what I’m capable of and hopefully I can get a shirt.”

