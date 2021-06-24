Indianola Tech Roadshow Today at Balloon Fields

The Indianola Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Indianola Glass Creations Tuesday morning, celebrating the business joining the chamber and nearly 10 years of being on the downtown Indianola square. Owner Rachel Hall tells KNIA News her business has seen expansion over the last ten years as Indianola has grown, except for this past year during the pandemic, but she expects things to get better as more time passes and things return to normal. The Chamber is holding another ribbon cutting ceremony today for Crow’s Nest RV Resort at 4pm at 100 W 17th Ave.