Indianola, IA

Indianola Tech Roadshow Today at Balloon Fields

By Andrew Swadner
 4 days ago

Those interested in learning more about technology and how Iowa is progressing towards the future can attend the Iowa Technology Roadshow in Indianola today. The forum will feature business executives discussing and taking questions on software product development, cybersecurity, manufacturing technology, and 5G and cell signals. The Iowa Technology Roadshow is sponsored by USCellular, and will take place at the National Balloon Classic Sponsor Building tomorrow at 9am. Registration is required to attend.

