Indianola City Council Approves Zoning Code Updates

The Indianola City Council approved code changes at their meeting Monday evening, part of a months-long process to overhaul land use and zoning code regulations. City Manager Ryan Waller tells KNIA News a steering committee was created to review code with city staff to pass along recommendations, with the goal of making sure the zoning regulations not only to bring the zoning code up to modern day standards, but also to make sure the regulations in place are helping to implement the community vision spelled out in the community master plan. To learn more, tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.