Coal Miners Celebration Begins Tomorrow
The annual Melcher-Dallas Coal Miners celebration begins tomorrow. Friday’s events include pony rides, a bags tournament, and fireworks. Saturday’s events include vendors and crafters in the park, American Legion Ceremony, golf cart decorating contest, and many more activities. The Coal Miners Golf Tournament is Sunday, June 27th. Committee President Angie Lepley says this celebration has grown significantly since its inception, and is intended to celebrate the community’s history as a coal mining town.www.kniakrls.com