On Wednesday, June 16, a missing hiker was found near Butte, Alaska, after an apparent bear attack. The 55-year-old woman identified as Fina Kiefer had been missing for well over 24-hours. While hiking on the popular 13-mile Pioneer Ridge Trail, she called her husband asking for help and saying that she’d been charged by a group of bears. She discharged bear spray in an effort to protect herself before losing contact with her husband and later did not respond to phone calls or texts.