ON-DEMAND WEBINAR: A New Mindset for Omnichannel Fulfillment

Senior Technical Fellow (former CIO) of Broadridge Financial Solutions. Bridging the gap between security/technology and sales. No sector can match technology when it comes to the sheer pace of innovation and change. Because technology evolves so quickly, software developers were forced to create a new model of management capable of delivering results at speed: the agile mindset. Now, as the pace of change accelerates throughout all businesses and markets, corporate executives should consider adopting this agile methodology beyond the domains of technology and software — and across their entire organizations.