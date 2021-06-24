Cancel
ON-DEMAND WEBINAR: A New Mindset for Omnichannel Fulfillment

Retail Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImplementing fulfillment strategies based on your retail segment to exceed customer expectations and increase profitability. With the widespread integration of e-commerce into the retail experience have come more sophisticated customer expectations, such as free shipping, fast delivery and expedited turnaround on click and collect orders. In light of these demands,...

www.retailwire.com
TheStreet

Flooid Launches New Omnicore Solution To Accelerate Omnichannel Innovation And Digital Enablement

CINCINNATI and COVENTRY, England, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flooid, a market-leading unified commerce SaaS platform, today announced the launch of Flooid Omnicore. Flooid's Omnicore capability, available through its extensive Unified Commerce Platform, enables retailers to integrate every touch point offering consumers what they need, when they need it. Moreover, Flooid's architectural strength and scalability allow for deployment of omnichannel functionality on fixed, mobile and consumer devices. Flooid's products leverage back-end services and mechanisms across in-store, mobile and digital capabilities enabling omnichannel experiences on all touch points. Omnicore brings enhanced Endless Aisle and digital capability and tools including Reserve Online, Pickup In-Store (ROPIS); Buy Online, Pickup In-Store (BOPIS); and Buy Online, Return In-Store (BORIS) and consumer mobile which are all vital pieces of post-pandemic retail strategy.
Businesschainstoreage.com

Global footwear brand steps into omnichannel order fulfillment

Red Wing Shoes is lacing up to unify fulfillment of orders across all channels, resulting in a seamless customer experience. The Minnesota-based footwear company distributes products across multiple brands to more than 110 countries, via more than 525 Red Wing retail stores, as well as multiple third-party retail partners and owned e-commerce platforms. Previously, Red Wing relied on multiple siloed buying channels that limited the company's ability to provide seamless shopping experiences between channels.
EconomyComputerworld

On-Demand Webinar: How to take the risk out of resilience

Understand how organizations are evolving their resilience strategies to thrive in the current climate, and ensure confidence in their ability to prepare for, react, respond and execute to any eventuality. Join Mark Heywood, Resilience Expert, and Cutover's Steve Piggott, Jessica Cardonick and Dhiren Mistry as they discuss how organizations are...
Businessdcvelocity.com

Fortna and Journeys Partner to Drive Omnichannel Transformation Success

ATLANTA, GA (June 22, 2021) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts™, a leading consulting, engineering services and software company for warehousing and distribution, today announced their recent omnichannel transformation implementation for footwear retailer Journeys has enabled 200% growth in their eCommerce fulfillment channel. In addition, the new automated processes and technologies...
Retailmytotalretail.com

Best Practices for Omnichannel Order Support

2020 reshaped the current retail paradigm. And while brands are banking on some aspects of the shopping experience returning to “normal” post-pandemic, other changes brought about over the last year will be permanent. Chief among these is increased flexibility around order fulfillment, which necessitates much more refined customer communications. Options...
EconomyEntrepreneur

Free On-Demand Webinar: How to Grow & Thrive in an Evolving Business Landscape

In the ever-evolving business landscape, it is important to embrace change to grow and thrive. In the next episode of our Leadership Lessons series, Comparably CEO Jason Nazar speaks to a leader who has changed the businesses he touched for the better in this constantly-changing global marketplace, SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK) CEO Zander Lurie.
Retailventureburn.com

TFG launches TFGLabs to support omnichannel offering

Leading SA fashion retailer The Foschini Group (TFG) recently announced the launch of TFGLabs as part of its strategy to become Africa’s leading omnichannel retailer. The strategy was outlined at the company’s 2021 financial year-end presentation. “We are laying the foundations to become the largest, most reliable and most profitable...
TechnologyForbes

Adopting The Agile Mindset

Senior Technical Fellow (former CIO) of Broadridge Financial Solutions. Bridging the gap between security/technology and sales. No sector can match technology when it comes to the sheer pace of innovation and change. Because technology evolves so quickly, software developers were forced to create a new model of management capable of delivering results at speed: the agile mindset. Now, as the pace of change accelerates throughout all businesses and markets, corporate executives should consider adopting this agile methodology beyond the domains of technology and software — and across their entire organizations.
Retailwgsn.com

Retail disruption: designing an omnichannel future

Retail is in a state of flux. The pandemic has led to huge shifts in consumer behaviour which will continue into 2021. While many stores have closed, online spending now accounts for 27.3% of global overall retail sales, growing by a third over the course of the year. While hope is on the horizon in the form of vaccine rollouts, the so-called K-shaped recovery means that the consumer landscape remains complicated.
Retail
pymnts

SignCatch, ePayLater Team On SMB Omnichannel Retail

SignCatch and ePayLater have partnered on a new “super app” for omnichannel retailing called Bech.App, a Thursday (June 17) press release said. Designed for small Indian retailers, this “super app” has numerous features. The app will offer supply chain automation and ways to access digital credit and payments. It will...
Retailchainstoreage.com

Inventory management holds the key to omnichannel fulfillment success

As the coronavirus pandemic raged, 2020 marked a year of dramatic increase in e-commerce, with online sales surging 27.6% worldwide. While 2021 won’t quite replicate that growth, e-commerce will remain on an upward trajectory, with forecasters at eMarketer predicting growth of 14.3% this year alone. In this new, increasingly omnichannel...
RetailEntrepreneur

How to Make the Most of Your Omnichannel Retail Touchpoints

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. For the majority of companies today, staying competitive means going omnichannel — that is, getting your message out across and interacting with customers through multiple platforms. Depending on how you’re set up, you might have dozens of landscapes where this happens. How do you make the most of all of these retail touchpoints to build a solid relationship and encourage sales?
Economyjustmeans.com

Change Your Corporate Mindset

Tweet This: A senior executive on addressing #racialequity: “I worry that we are trying to make the opportunity fit us, rather than seriously exploring what we need to change about ourselves to take advantage of the opportunity.” Change Your Corporate Mindset https://bit.ly/3cyomNs. It seems like almost every company has made...
RetailSKIFT

New Webinar: Industry Executives Debate the Future of Travel Retailing

Join Travelport alongside industry leaders for a live webinar that’s set to guide and inspire the travel retail sector as it unpacks existing challenges and future opportunities. Though global retail has transformed drastically throughout the past decade, travel retail still lags behind. Pre-pandemic, booming air travel did not correlate with...
TV & Videosana.net

Omnichannel Advertising in a Streaming-Centric World

The pandemic has changed how viewers consume TV — likely forever — and marketers will need to adapt. Like the shift from landlines to mobile devices, society is likely to continue its preference for CTV and digital video over linear TV. For marketers, this requires a shift in media strategy. Though marketers have been operating in an omnichannel world for a while, they must now confront the complexity of a fragmented digital environment and refocus their omnichannel advertising strategies with CTV rather than linear TV at the center.
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Omnichannel Shoppers Are Indeed Loyal, Research Finds

Omnichannel shoppers may be spending their money in more places, but they are engaged and loyal, according to new research from Symphony RetailAI. The provider of artificial intelligence-enabled marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions shared results of a study showing that those who buy across channels tend to purchase more frequently and spend up to 20% more compared to shoppers who only buy in store.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

On-demand webinar: Demystifying MDR for security conscious buyers

Cyber attacks are becoming a day-to-day struggle for businesses with the average cost of a breach estimated at $3.8M by the Ponemon Institute. Trends such as ransomware and the rapid acceleration of digital transformation are causing security conscious customers to reassess their security plans. Limited access to expensive security talent, frustration with MSSPs, and constrained budgets are leading Security and IT leaders to seek out alternatives, such as managed detection and response (MDR).
Economymarketscale.com

Deep Dive Into Omnichannel Marketing: Maverick of Marketing

Omnichannel marketing is essential for marketers. It ensures that a company doesn’t pigeonhole its marketing efforts into one channel but really expand into different areas. On this episode of Maverick of Marketing, Host Shannon Maverick talked with Eric Johannes, Director of Corporate Marketing for IC Systems, an accounts receivable management provider and one of the largest collection companies in North America. The duo talked about omnichannel marketing, Johannes’ career, and how he became a vlogger at the age of six.