Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

High Definition heads 11 contenders for Irish Derby crown

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KXLWK_0adsOXRV00
High Definition is all set for his Classic bid on Saturday (PA Archive)

High Definition will face 10 rivals in the Dubai Duty Dree Irish Derby on Saturday.

A blood disorder meant the winter Cazoo Derby favourite missed his intended reappearance in the Lingfield Derby Trial and he instead returned in the Dante at York, making late progress to finish a close third to Hurricane Lane.

Aidan O’Brien was ultimately represented only by Bolshoi Ballet at Epsom, with High Definition waiting for the Curragh Classic.

The Galileo colt is one of five runners for O’Brien, along with Arturo Toscanini, Van Gogh, Matchless and Wordsworth.

Mojo Star outran odds of 50-1 at Epsom to be beaten only by Adayar and bids to go one place better for Richard Hannon.

The aforementioned Hurricane Lane was immediately behind the Hannon runner and renews rivalry for Derby-winning trainer Charlie Appleby, with fourth home Mac Swiney running for Jim Bolger.

Martyn Meade’s Lone Eagle is another challenger from Britain, while Donnacha O’Brien will saddle Fernando Vichi and Johnny Murtagh calls on Earlswood, winner of the Gallinule Stakes.

newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
77K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan O'brien
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Johnny Murtagh
Person
Jim Bolger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Definition#The Lingfield Derby Trial#Matchless#Lone Eagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
World
News Break
Pets
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Hurricane Lane denies Lone Eagle to grab Irish Derby crown

Hurricane Lane just got up in the closing stages to deny Lone Eagle as the British raiders dominated the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh. Third at Epsom behind stablemate Adayar, Charlie Appleby made no secret of the fact he expected Hurricane Lane to come out on top that day.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Glorious Journey strikes Criterion gold

Glorious Journey went one better than two years ago when winning the Close Brothers Criterion Stakes at Newmarket. While trainer Charlie Appleby was at the Curragh overseeing the Irish Derby win of Hurricane Lane, the handler was also on the mark closer to home in the Group Three. James Doyle...
WorldBetting Choice

2021 Irish Derby Latest Betting

With plenty of exciting flat racing action unfolding all over the UK and Ireland in the coming months, a lot of attention is being given to the upcoming Irish Derby at the Curragh. There is a very competitive ante post market for this one and a number of top 3yo stars are lining up to take a shot at this one and propel themselves towards horse racing immortality.
WorldSkySports

Irish Derby: High Definition on course for Curragh Classic but Aidan O'Brien squad yet to be finalised

High Definition is on course for Saturday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, although Aidan O'Brien has yet to finalise his full squad for the Curragh Classic. The Galileo colt was the winter favourite for the Derby at Epsom after winning each of his two juvenile starts, before a blood disorder scuppered a planned Lingfield run and sent him to York's Dante Stakes for a Classic prep.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Frankie Dettori booked for Irish Derby contender Lone Eagle as legendary jockey seeks to capture third Classic victory of the summer

Connections of Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby contender Lone Eagle have moved swiftly to secure the services of Frankie Dettori for Saturday's marquee event at The Curragh. The Italian rider will be looking to capture a third Classic victory of the summer following victories aboard Mother Earth in the 1,000 Guineas before partnering Oaks heroine Snowfall to victory at Epsom.
Sportsracingtips.com

Bet £10 On The Irish Derby, Get £40 In Free Bets With Paddy Power

Get £40 In Free Bets When You Bet £10 On The Irish Derby. It’s Irish Derby weekend at the Curragh, and to celebrate what promises to be a vintage renewal of the famous classic Paddy Power have created an exclusive new customer offer which centres around the 2021 Irish Derby.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

O’Brien banks on Santa Barbara in Pretty Polly

Santa Barbara bids to provide trainer Aidan O’Brien with a sixth victory in the Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday. Despite having had only one run as a two-year-old, the daughter of Camelot was the subject of a huge ante-post gamble for the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket this spring amid reports of sparkling workouts on the gallops at Ballydoyle.
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

Cadillac digs deep for International glory at the Curragh

Jessica Harrington’s Cadillac returned to action with a gutsy success over Dawn Patrol in the ARM Holding International Stakes at the Curragh. Having raced in top-class company as a juvenile, Cadillac had not been seen since running creditably at the Breeders’ Cup. Beaten half a length by subsequent Irish Guineas...
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

Zeeband impresses with Northumberland Vase victory for Roger Varian

Zeeband powered clear of his rivals in the William Hill Pick Your Places Northumberland Vase at Newcastle. Third on his comeback run over a mile and three-quarters at Newmarket last month, Roger Varian’s charge was a 4-1 shot as he stepped up to two miles for the first time in the £75,000 consolation race for the Northumberland Plate.
AnimalsSkySports

Meade proud of Lone Eagle run in Irish Derby

Martyn Meade admitted he thought Lone Eagle was about to provide him with a first Classic win before he was caught close home by Hurricane Lane in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby. Frankie Dettori sent Lone Eagle clear early in the straight on Saturday, and had everything else in...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Beauty Inspire signals rich potential with Curragh victory

Beauty Inspire stamped himself out an exciting prospect when making a winning debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Stakes at the Curragh. The Ger Lyons-trained youngster overcame his obvious inexperience to easily brush aside the opposition. His reputation preceded him as Beauty Inspire was sent off the 16-5...
EnvironmentSkySports

Weekend Review: Hurricane storms home

Charlie Appleby added the Curragh's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby to Epsom glory as Hurricane Lane doubled the Newmarket trainer's 2021 Classic tally. Hurricane Lane, third behind stablemate Adayar in the Derby this month, produced an emphatic late surge under William Buick to peg back fellow British challenger Lone Eagle and prevail by a neck.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

O’Brien reflects on ‘non-event’ for High Definition

Aidan O’Brien is keen to put a line through High Definition’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby display, after the colt clipped heels early in the Curragh Classic. Winter favourite for the Cazoo Derby, the son of Galileo had a blood disorder in the spring and it was a rush for O’Brien to get him to the Dante Stakes at York, eventually won by Irish Derby winner Hurricane Lane.
Sportsnumberfire.com

​Belmont Horse Racing Picks for Saturday 6/26/21

Starting at 1:00 p.m. EST, we have 10 races at Belmont Park. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed Figure...