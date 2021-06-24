AREA HAPPENINGS

Cancel
Main Street Music, Ed Marthey, Thursday, 6-8 p.m., Wooster's Public Square. Main Street Music, Ana Marija, Friday, 6-8 p.m., Wooster's Public Square. Sounds of the Caribbean, free summer concert series with Akron-based Joe Leaman and Friends with steel drums sponsored by Ohio Regional Music Arts and Cultural Outreach (ORMACO) and the Friends of the Secrest Arboretum, 6:30 p.m., Friday, John Streeter Garden Amphitheater, 2122 Williams Road, Wooster. In the event of rain, the concert will be held at Fisher Auditorium, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster, OH 44691. For more information, call visit www.ormaco.org or call 419-853-6016.

