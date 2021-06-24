AREA HAPPENINGS

The Summer of 2020 will always stick out in my mind as the summer my family broke the law by doing our own fireworks show. We didn't officially get busted by the police, but my usually-law-abiding self felt guilty/nervous the whole time I was oohing and ahhing over the fireworks going off over my in-laws yard and in their driveway. What can I say? COVID times call for desperate measures, but I'm so thankful we don't have to do a repeat this 4th of July!