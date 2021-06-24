Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, GT Performance Editions Beat Company's Own Expectations On EPA Range

By Rachit Vats
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EX60R_0adsOOkC00

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley said Wednesday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s range estimate for the Mustang Mach-E GTs beat the automaker’s own expectation. Farley also notified that more than half of its most powerful electric crossover Mach-E GT orders are from the more expensive and the quicker Performance edition.

What Happened: As per the EPA’s range estimates, the GT and GT Performance edition can travel up to 270 miles and 260 miles on a single charge, respectively, more than Ford’s estimate of 250 miles and 235 miles.

Deliveries of both the GT and GT Performance are expected to begin later this year with the prices for the Mustang Mach-E GT starting at $59,900 and the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition at $64,900, without the federal incentives.

Both the editions have 480 horsepower and all-wheel drive but the Performance Edition is faster and can clock 0-60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds, while the GT version can do the same in 3.8 seconds.

Why It Matters: In May, Ford’s Mach-E sales totaled, 1,945 with 10,510 Mustang Mach-E’s sold this year so far. According to the company, with just 10 days to turn, Mustang Mach-E is essentially selling as soon as it hits dealer showrooms.

The No.2 U.S. automaker, by volume, is betting big on the Mustang-E range and has been ramping up production since beginning the sales in December last year. As per Ford’s production plan so far for the full year, Mach-Es have already overtaken the traditional Mustangs with the internal combustion engine.

Ford has so far this year built 27,816 Mustang Mach-Es and 26,089 Mustangs, as per its data released earlier this month.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 3.4% higher at $15.42 on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Ford Motor Co.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
52K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang Mach E#Mach#Ford Motor Company#Mustangs#Mustang Mach Es#Ford Motor Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
NYSE
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Ford's Stock Is Moving Today

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after the company issued strong second-quarter guidance ahead of its fireside chat Thursday at the Deutsche Bank Auto Conference. Here are some key takeaways:. Ford sees adjusted EBIT as being significantly better year-over-year. Ford highlighted strong customer reservations for four new...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

GM Shares New Vision For Chevy Silverado

General Motors Design has been showing off various conceptual sketches of late, showing either the early stages of the design process or a completed idea that never made it to production. A great number of these have been of trucks, including a crazy off-roader that looks perfect for a film about a dystopian future. Other sketches look like relatively basic redesigns of the Silverado. We've also seen a sexy coupe design and a sportier look for the Sonic hatchback, but the latest post shared by GM Design is once again of a truck, and this one seems to be fairly realistic while also looking futuristic.
Carsinsideevs.com

Ford Mach-E Teardown: No Doors Or Hood, But Still Drives

In today's episode of Munro Live, Sandy Munro and Ben Lindamood present another stage of the Ford Mustang Mach-E teardown. The car is already missing the hood and doors, although an interesting thing was found - removing the driver's doors caused that the power trunk to no longer work. The two must be somehow connected.
EconomyPosted by
UPI News

Ford Maverick reaches 36,000 reservations in first week

June 18 (UPI) -- The new compact Ford Maverick created a buying spur with 36,000 customer reservations during its first week, Ford Motor Co.'s CEO Jim Farley said Thursday. Farley revealed the numbers about the buzzy hybrid at the company's Deutsche Bank "fireside chat." "The appeal of Ford and its...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Ford Is Testing a Twin-Turbo Version of the Godzilla 7.3L V8: Report

Turbo Godzilla sounds both like an '80s monster movie and a good reason to hold off on buying a Ram 1500 TRX. As tuners have demonstrated by force-feeding plenty of boost, Ford's 7.3-liter "Godzilla" V8 truck engine isn't even remotely close to the limit of its potential in stock, naturally aspirated form. That potential, though, may not be exclusively realized by the aftermarket, as a report has surfaced that alleges Ford is toying with a twin-turbo Godzilla described only as a "monster."
Businessthedetroitbureau.com

Amazon Snags Ford’s Top Technology Executive

The employee swapping between the automotive and technology industries continued as Ford Motor’s Co.’s Chief Technology Officer Ken Washington is moving over to Amazon as vice president of software engineering. Ford officials confirmed Washington’s departure to the online retail giant to the Detroit Free Press. Amazon, which hardly ever makes...
CarsPosted by
NBC News

Ford announces new Maverick hybrid pickup

DETROIT — Ford Motor’s new Maverick truck will be the first pickup in America with a standard gas-electric hybrid engine when it goes on sale this fall starting at about $20,000. The company unveiled the compact pickup Tuesday as the smallest vehicle in its highly profitable truck lineup, slotting below...
CarsIndiana Gazette

Demand soars for Ford's all-electric F-150 Lightning: 100,000 orders placed

Ford Motor Co. hit another milestone with its all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. The company has confirmed reaching 100,000 reservations since its global debut three weeks ago at world headquarters in Dearborn. “We’re super excited about the demand,” said Ford spokeswoman Emma Bergg. “Reservations are getting added all the time.”
Buying CarsCleanTechnica

Tesla Model Y vs. Ford Mustang Mach-E Luggage Capacity Comparison

It has been less than a year since a Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E were spotted side-by-side at the Ford R&D Center in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. Now, as more and more customers are getting their hands on both of these vehicles, some practicality comparisons can be measured and evaluated.
Carstorquenews.com

Mustang Mach-E Beats EPA Range Estimates In Testing While Tesla Falls Short

All three iterations of Mustang Mach-E have exceeded their EPA range in testing by Edmunds. Meanwhile seven of the Teslas tested by Edmunds have fallen short of their range estimates. Mustang Mach-E standard-range battery with RWD gets 34 miles over its EPA estimation in Edmunds latest testing. Range is the...
Carsinsideevs.com

Mustang Mach-E 1400 May Drag Race Tesla Model S Plaid, Officially

The Tesla Model S Plaid may have its first official challenge, but we'll have to wait and see if it actually pans out. Since it was acknowledged publically by Ford CEO Jim Farley, you'd think there will be follow-through, but who knows. Tesla will also have to agree to a matchup.
Carsexpertclick.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 – Exhaust, Test Drive and Review

Ford replaces the GT-350 with the 2021 Mustang Mach 1. The Mach 1 first came to the Mustang lineup in 1969. The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 has huge tires with tons of grip and a unique exhaust system that sounds great! The Mach 1 strikes a truly impressive middle ground between the GT and the Shelby GT500. The Mustang Mach 1 can be a capable track car and a comfortable daily driver. A great balance.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

The 2022 Ford Maverick is a new compact pickup with an old name

Ford’s F-150 Lightning won’t be the only truck that reboots a classic name, with the automaker confirming that yes, the new Ford Maverick is real, and yes, we’ll see it soon. The new Maverick will be a compact pickup, described by Ford as being all-new rather than a derivative of existing models like F-150 and Ranger.