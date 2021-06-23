Rebecca Belmore, Tarpaulin No. 1, 2018

Local artist Rebecca Haines blends elements of realism and abstraction in her reductive imagery of fauna. Her gestural mark-making captures the essence of her subjects: deer, falcons, crows, foxes, and wolves in Santa Fe. “’Tis a long list of fascinating and varied life forms and personalities of the wild kingdom of creatures with which we are blessed to share this planet,” Haines says in a statement. “We may forget from time to time that we are animals too, and convince ourselves to believe we are superior to the other beings who call the Earth their home.” Haines paintings underscore the enigmatic, soulful nature of the species that share our world. Her solo exhibition, One of Us, is currently on view at the gallery and online and continues through the month of June.