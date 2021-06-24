The John Wick 4 Cast Just Keeps Getting Better and Better

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe next John Wick movie starting to sound like a darker version of The Expendables as more names keep getting added to the cast. While it’s not for certain, it sounds as though Wesley Snipes might be joining the movie and will be another ally that Wick could possibly depend upon. Again, it’s not for certain, but it does sound likely since the movie is already taking on Donnie Yen and Bill Skarsgard, and Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, and Ian McShane are all coming back as well. John Wick 4 is shaping up to be an all-out war between John and the High Table, along with whatever companions he can muster at his side. Donni Yen and now possibly Snipes will be there on John’s side of the table, as well as the Bowery King played by Fishburne and his remaining assassins. The only trouble is that one has to wonder if John can count on the Bowery King to maintain their bond if the High Table decides to pull a few tricks here and there. Right now it would appear that John is fully ready to push forward and kill the High Table if he has to, but after taking a look at part 3 and seeing how many assassins there are in one city, one definitely has to think that this number is bound to increase exponentially in wartime.

