Prominent Palestinian political activist and a fierce critic of the Palestinian Authority (PA), Nizar Banat, died on Thursday, June 24, after a violent night raid at his home by a large contingent of Palestinian security and intelligence forces in the town of Dura in Hebron district of the occupied West Bank, as per multiple news sources. His family has accused the security forces of beating him to death while he was in their custody and withholding his body several hours after his death.