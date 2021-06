I spoke recently to the Jersey City Council on two issues, one dealing with contracts and the other is background checks. The city passed ordinance 21-039 on contracts that gives preference to individuals based on race, gender, handicapped, sexual preference and veteran status; the only group not included is the white, heterosexual male. But based on the 2020 census, Jersey City is 22 percent white, non-Hispanic and half of that number is female. Most likely veterans and gay men are part of that 11 percent leaving white males as a true minority in the single digit, which ironically is similar to the make-up of the Jersey City Council.