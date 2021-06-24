Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) Prices 11.7M Share IPO at $19/sh
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,700,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $19.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Monte Rosa. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 24, 2021 under the ticker symbol "GLUE." The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Monte Rosa, are expected to be approximately $222.3 million. The offering is expected to close on June 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Monte Rosa has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,755,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price.