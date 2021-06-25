Cancel
Bon Natural Life (BON) Prices Upsized 2.2M Share IPO at $5/sh

 4 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bon Natural Life (NYSE: BON) today announced the pricing of its firm commitment initial public offering of 2,200,000 ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share (the “Shares”) at a public offering price of $5.00 per Share (the “Offering”), for total gross proceeds of $11.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other related expenses. In addition, BON has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 Shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discount and commissions. The Shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “BON” on June 24, 2021. The Offering is expected to close on or about June 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

