Grove, Inc. (GRVI) Prices 2.2M Share IPO at $5/sh

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) today announced the pricing of an underwritten initial public offering of 2,200,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $11.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about June 28, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

www.streetinsider.com
#Ipo#Grove#Grvi#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Company#Ef Hutton#Sec#Benchmark Investments Llc#Ny 10022#Syndicate Department
