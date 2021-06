Meme stocks -- investments that have gone viral among retail investors on social media, embodied by GameStop -- are all the rage right now, and are showing no signs of going away anytime soon. That's totally fine, they've made some investors lots of money. But bear in mind many of the businesses that have been swept by meme stock euphoria aren't a sure bet for the long term. On the contrary, many of them are on shaky footing and are more of a short-term trade than they are an investment for the long haul.