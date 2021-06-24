Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Advice: Flexen On Your League

By Ray Kuhn
fantasyalarm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Belt (SF); FAAB Bid: 2-3% - Depending on your league settings Belt is potentially eligible both at first base and in the outfield, and that flexibility is plus. He consistently bats in the middle of the order for San Francisco and entering play on Wednesday, Belt is hitting .271 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 14 days. From a power and run production standpoint Belt has been consistent to start the season on his way to 11 home runs and 30 RBI but his batting average has improved each month (.212, .250, and .308) so far this year. Belt does the majority of his damage against right-handed pitching (nine of his 11 home runs) but he has hit well (.333) against southpaws in limited work (42 plate appearances). Belt also sees a noticeable improvement at home, especially in batting average (.321 compared to .183) but the overall body of work is pretty solid.

www.fantasyalarm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Flexen
Person
David Peralta
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Keston Hiura
Person
Daniel Bard
Person
Nate Lowe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Major League Baseball#Braves#Faab#Triple A#Babip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Flexen Command

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Welcome back. I recently saw a clip of Alex Bregman walking up...
MLBmadison

Brewers rally to beat Rockies in 11 innings

MILWAUKEE — Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 Friday to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field. Billed as Re-Opening Day,...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today 6/23: Wander Franco dominates in debut, Chris Flexen continues to surprise

June 22, 2021 will forever be the day that Wander Franco burst onto the scene at 20 years old. Maybe he doesn't live up to expectations like many prospects before him or maybe, just maybe he turns into Juan Soto. The overwhelming odds would be somewhere in the middle but boy was that fun to watch. You can read more about him below but baseball is in great hands between Franco, Vladimir Guerrero, Ronald Acuña, Fernando Tatis, and Shohei Ohtani.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Brandon Belt, Adam Duvall, Kolten Wong

Before you ask, Wander Franco is rostered in too many leagues to consider for this waiver-wire article. If he’s still available, stop reading — don’t even finish this sentence — and claim him. As we witnessed with Jarred Kelenic last month, even a “can’t-miss prospect” can struggle in their first major-league action. However, the 20-year-old prodigy possesses league-winning upside right out of the gate.
MLBrotoballer.com

Daily Fantasy Baseball Streamers - MLB Hitter, Pitcher Lineup Picks for Sunday 6/27

Welcome to another edition of our daily fantasy baseball streamers! Are you playing in leagues with daily moves and looking to beef up those rosters? We here at RotoBaller are there for you and all of your streaming needs. Whether you are just trying to get that elusive category win or you are trying to make up for Aaron Civale (finger) getting hurt or Adbert Alzolay not making it through five innings, we can help. Each day, RotoBaller will provide you with some of the best streaming options to consider in both shallow and deep fantasy baseball daily leagues. Streaming hitters and pitchers to exploit matchups are important to help you win your league.
MLBrotoballer.com

Points League Waiver Wire Pickups - Week 14

We'll be doing this roundup of points leagues every week here at RotoBaller, with waiver wire targets and streaming pitchers being evaluated in terms of the different scoring systems of ESPN, Yahoo!, CBS, and Fantrax. Player values can vary wildly from platform to platform, so we'll make sure to highlight...
MLBfantraxhq.com

Rest of Season Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Where Wander Lands

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. The most exciting news of the past week for many fantasy players was the arrival of Rays prospect Wander Franco. Most managers had already anticipated the uber-prospect getting the call before the official news. Franco was already rostered in well over 90 percent of Fantrax leagues, and that number now sits at 96 percent. If he is somehow available in your league, get ready to put in a hefty FAAB bid to acquire him. Excitement is at a fever pitch for what Franco will do over the final three months of the season. Franco flashed all his tools in his debut, going 2-for-4 including a three-run home run. While I fully expect Franco to eventually become a fantasy stud, I also believe there will be plenty of people who feel I have him ranked too low in the latest edition of my rest of season rankings.
MLBprosportsextra.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Found Dead!

The year of 2021 has not been the best for professional athletes. This especially holds true for Major League Baseball. This particular death is being reported a little bit late as it somehow slipped through the cracks, but nonetheless it should be reported on. Back in early April, former Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Braves pitcher Jack Smith passed away at the age of 85.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 1 trade to make, 1 prospect to promote to widen lead in AL Central

An already great White Sox offense could get even better at this year’s trade deadline. The White Sox have been among the elite in baseball this season. Despite numerous injuries to key position players, 76-year-old Tony La Russa has come out of retirement and led Chicago to the second-best record in the majors (42-25) thus far.
MLBMLB

Gsellman, Familia to IL; Alonso's ASG push

NEW YORK -- Until recently, the Mets’ bullpen had remained remarkably healthy, offering the team reliability in the face of significant injury issues in the lineup and rotation. That changed Monday, when the Mets lost both Robert Gsellman and Jeurys Familia to injuries. Gsellman landed on the injured list with...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

How The New Baseball Impacts Fantasy

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. In this week’s “By The Numbers” breakdown, the analysis will focus on...
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Amed Rosario, Logan Gilbert, Miguel Andújar

Success doesn’t come easily to most. That’s true for fantasy baseball novices fighting for a title as well as the players tasked with accumulating stats for our second-hand glory. It takes a lot of practice, effort, and repetition before finally getting comfortable. That’s what makes the post-hype sleeper such a...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Marlins call up top prospect Jesus Sanchez, Luis Castillo heating up, waiver options

Happy Luis Castillo-Might-Be-Back Day! The polarizing starting pitcher fired seven shutout innings against the Brewers on Tuesday with seven strikeouts. Once drafted as a top-10 starting pitcher, he had fallen outside the top 30 at his position in our most recent rankings updates. This is now a three-start stretch where Castillo has a 1.98 ERA. I don't think he's fully back to the ace we've seen in the past, but I think we're getting closer.