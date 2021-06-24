Fantasy Baseball Waiver Advice: Flexen On Your League

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. The most exciting news of the past week for many fantasy players was the arrival of Rays prospect Wander Franco. Most managers had already anticipated the uber-prospect getting the call before the official news. Franco was already rostered in well over 90 percent of Fantrax leagues, and that number now sits at 96 percent. If he is somehow available in your league, get ready to put in a hefty FAAB bid to acquire him. Excitement is at a fever pitch for what Franco will do over the final three months of the season. Franco flashed all his tools in his debut, going 2-for-4 including a three-run home run. While I fully expect Franco to eventually become a fantasy stud, I also believe there will be plenty of people who feel I have him ranked too low in the latest edition of my rest of season rankings.