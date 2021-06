Olson Honored as Industry Innovator for Work with PRSA. NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 – Michelle Olson, APR, PRSA 2021 Chair and Managing Partner of Lambert in Phoenix, Arizona, has been named to PRNEWS’ 2021 class of Top Women in PR. Honored in the Industry Innovator category for her work with PRSA, this is the second time in as many years Olson has been named to the distinguished list of female communicators. The Industry Innovator category recognizes those who have had an exceptional impact on the direction of their industry in ways that are measurable beyond just their own companies. The women recognized as part of this year’s class span those doing impactful work in crisis communications, media relations, corporate social responsibility, DEI initiatives and more.