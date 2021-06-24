Miral Gamradt passed away in June of 2021, at the age of 68, at his home in Livingston, MT. Miral was the youngest of three children, born on June 4th of 1953 in the town of Choteau, MT to the proud parents of Virgil and Lucille Gamradt. As kids, Miral and his older brother Dean loved to fish Willow Creek, west of Fairfield. One of Miral's fondest memories was venturing up the Creek to a remote waterfall where the two would catch as many fish as they wanted. Miral graduated from Fairfield high school in 1971 and went on to attend Montana State University where he met Cheryl Wieferich. The two married in 1977 and had two children. Miral received a bachelor's degree in finance and a master's in business administration. He started his career as a state auditor, then a fiscal analyst for the Montana legislature, and then a manager at the school for the deaf and blind in Great Falls. In 1985 he was hired as the finance director for the City of Bozeman where he worked for 20 years until his retirement. He loved living and raising his kids in Bozeman, and attended as many of the MSU Bobcat basketball games as he could. He also enjoyed attending Rockies baseball games in Denver, and spoiling his dogs. But nothing compared to the love he had for his children and grandchildren. He was extremely proud of them and loved filling in the family with how they were all doing. Miral suffered from debilitating back pain throughout much of his life and other health issues during the last years of his life. Miral is survived by his siblings (Dean and Cheryl), his children (Kellen and Kylee), Cheryl Gamradt, Thanh Gamradt, his grandchildren and his large extended family. Miral was an amazing person and found a way to encourage and compliment everyone he met. He is loved and will be missed by his family and friends. At his request, there will be no funeral services. Gamradt Miral Gamradt.