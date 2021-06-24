BOLO issued in metro Atlanta for ‘armed and dangerous’ man who shot Daytona, Fla. officer

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have been advised to be on the lookout for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man who police say shot a Daytona, Fla. officer in the head Wednesday night.

Daytona Police said 29-year-old Othal Wallace may be traveling in a gray 2016 Honda CRV. The vehicle has California plates with tag number 7TNX532.

Daytona Police said the officer was responding to reports of suspicious activity when he stopped responding to radio calls. He was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Wallace’s arrest.

“Please keep our officer and his family in your prayers,” the police department said in a news release. “This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as soon as it’s available.”

It’s unclear if Wallace has any ties to Atlanta.

