Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Why are conservatives throwing a tantrum about anti-racism? The George Floyd protests.

By Ryan Cooper
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many school districts across the country are in the grips of a full-blown moral panic, supposedly over something called "critical race theory" (CRT). Fox News has been blaring deranged propaganda about CRT for months. In Loudon County, Virginia (home to many Republican political professionals), angry conservatives deluged a recent school board meeting, and were so loud and disruptive that two were eventually arrested. Similar stories can be found in Maine, Texas, Pennsylvania, and many other states.

theweek.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Robin Diangelo
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Politics#Police Brutality#Conservative Media#Protest Riot#Fox News#Crt#Republican#The New Yorker#White House#Strung#Anti American#Twitter#Americans#Nbc News#Ennnnnh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Societysmartzune.com

The ‘Racist’ Statues of Floyd Need to Be Torn Down Immediately: Sports Journalist Unloads on Left’s New Martyr

Black America’s new “hero” is a victim. George Floyd statues are springing up around the country, and many are wondering about the message they are sending to black communities. Are they merely memorializing the tragic death of a violent, drug-abusing criminal who died after the inexcusable behavior of an arresting officer? Or are they an attempt to create a new kind of ‘martyr’ meant to enshrine a religiose belief in omnipresent ‘structural racism’ with the aim of demoralizing and radicalizing black Americans?
POTUSMSNBC

GOP's 'critical race theory' astroturfing is the new tea party

Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, chair of the Republican Study Committee, recently sent a memo to members telling them to “lean into the culture war.”. The “backlash against Critical Race Theory is real," Banks wrote, saying that the opposition to te idea of teaching that maybe America’s systems are tainted with racism is “the same vision shared by civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr.” (For the record: It is not.)
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Juan Williams: Biden must grapple with racial dynamics of crime

Black people are 13 percent of the population but 53.7 percent of America’s murder victims, according to 2019 data. That makes the current rise in the murder rate very real and scary for me. I’m frightened because more than half of the people being killed are Black and 86 percent...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Crime and the 'root cause' the left won't say out loud

Whatever anyone thinks about Republicans, or conservatives, or anybody who ever said a kind word about Donald Trump , none of them is responsible for the chaos that has erupted in America’s biggest cities. The surge in crime we’ve been witnessing in New York (murders up 14 percent over last...
EntertainmentPosted by
CNN

The author of 'White Fragility' takes on 'nice racism'

(CNN) — One evening, Robin DiAngelo became a nice racist. DiAngelo, author of "White Fragility," remembers the precise moment it happened. A friend invited her to join a few friends of hers for dinner. When DiAngelo arrived at the restaurant, she was excited to see that the couple waiting for them at the table was Black.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Pat Robertson Faces Backlash After Calling Critical Race Theory 'Monstrous Evil'

Televangelist Pat Robertson is facing a backlash on social media after he called Critical Race Theory (CRT) a "monstrous evil" during a Friday broadcast of his TV show. Robertson, the 91-year-old host of the Christian Broadcasting Network's flagship program The 700 Club, told viewers on Friday that CRT aimed to give people of color "the whip handle" over white people, according to a report from Right Wing Watch.
SocietyDaily Ardmoreite

Guest column: Being critical about critical race theory

James Baldwin suggested, "ignorance allied with power is the most ferocious enemy justice can have." Who is really hating who?. Martin Luther King Jr. said upon the remembrance of the work of renowned sociologist and historian W.E.B. DuBois, so long as the devaluation of Black people persisted, "the brutality and criminality of conduct toward the Negro was easy for the conscience to bear. The twisted logic ran: If the black man was inferior, he was not oppressed."
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

National Archives' racism task force says own Rotunda example of 'structural racism,' knocks Founding Fathers

The National Archives' task force on racism claimed in a little-noticed report to the U.S.’s top librarian that the Archives' own Rotunda – which houses the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights – is an example of "structural racism" and that the Founding Fathers and other White, historically impactful Americans are portrayed too positively.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Bongino: Democrat Party stands for anti-work, high-crime policies

Fox News anchor Dan Bongino unleashed on what he called the Democrat Party's anti-work and high-crime policies during his Saturday monologue on his show "Unfiltered." "Are the Democrats purposely destroying the country, or are they just dumb?" Bongino began his monologue. "If you have a battle plan to destroy this country, one of the first things I would do is separate people from the dignity of work. I mean no work, no products, no medicine, no food, no nothing."
Clark County, NVPosted by
Nevada Current

Opponents of CCSD anti-racism policy show why it’s needed

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Racial slurs. Homophobia. Fatphobia. Ableism.  All were permitted from attendees of the most recent Clark County School Board meeting.  On the agenda was an item that ought not to have been contentious: Creating an anti-racism policy for the school district that will both educate students on what it means to be anti-racist, and protect our… Continue Reading Opponents of CCSD anti-racism policy show why it’s needed The post Opponents of CCSD anti-racism policy show why it’s needed appeared first on Nevada Current.