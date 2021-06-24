Why are conservatives throwing a tantrum about anti-racism? The George Floyd protests.

Black America’s new “hero” is a victim. George Floyd statues are springing up around the country, and many are wondering about the message they are sending to black communities. Are they merely memorializing the tragic death of a violent, drug-abusing criminal who died after the inexcusable behavior of an arresting officer? Or are they an attempt to create a new kind of ‘martyr’ meant to enshrine a religiose belief in omnipresent ‘structural racism’ with the aim of demoralizing and radicalizing black Americans?