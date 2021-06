Showers and thunderstorms are still expected in the coming days and nights, however, severe weather is not. Showers with occasional heavy downpours and lightning are possible. A stationary boundary is directly overhead and along with it we have a messy atmosphere. This "mess" will continue until a strong enough system, like a cold front from the north, moves through and pushes moisture south. This is expected to occur on Thursday and until then we'll have off and on showers and non-severe thunderstorms.