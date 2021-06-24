Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Reliance Industries expects Saudi Aramco deal to formalise this year

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1guAVT_0adsMbx700
Labourers work behind an advertisement of Reliance Industries Limited at a construction site in Mumbai, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

BENGALURU, June 24 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) said on Thursday it hopes to formalise its partnership with Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) this year and its Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan will join the Indian conglomerate's board as an independent director.

"Al-Rumayyan joining our board is also the beginning of internationalisation of Reliance," Chairman Mukesh Ambani told shareholders on Thursday.

Reliance had announced a sale of a 20% stake in its oil-to-chemicals business for $15 billion in 2019 to Aramco, the world's top oil exporting firm.

However, the deal stalled after oil prices and demand crashed last year due to the pandemic.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mukesh Ambani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reliance Industries#Saudi Aramco#Bengaluru#Se#Indian#Al Rumayyan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Energy Industrytribuneledgernews.com

Aramco technology chief sees blue hydrogen market following LNG model

Jun. 28—RIYADH — Blue hydrogen production is unlikely to start at scale until the decade and will likely follow the operating model of the LNG sector, according to a top Aramco executive. Saudi Aramco Chief Technology Officer Ahmad Al-Khowaiter made the prediction in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Reliance Industries unveils $10 billion plan for solar, storage

Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in Indian, has revealed that his company, Reliance Industries, will enter the new energy business. The company has aggressive plans to manufacture and fully integrate critical components spanning every stage of the solar supply chain, advanced energy storage, hydrogen production, and fuel cells. Ambani said...
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

UAE's ADNOC to deepen crude oil term supply cut in Sept

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will reduce the volume of crude oil it supplies to Asian term buyers by 15% in September, according to six sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The cut was much deeper compared with a reduction of 5% in term volume allocation for crude...
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Sensex exceeds 100 points; Reliance Industries, the best SBI winners

National stock markets opened slightly in the green, extending the gains seen in Friday’s session amid mixed global backdrop. As of 9:18 am, Sensex BSE is trading at 53,054.25, up 127.85 points or 0.27 percent and the Nifty is at 15,898.75, up 31.10 points or 0.17 percent . Asian stocks...
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Sensex, a clever decline driven by losses in Infosys, TCS and Reliance Industries

Indian stock indexes erased intraday gains driven by heavyweight losses in the Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Reliance Industries, HDFC and HDFC Bank index. Benchmarks opened higher and abandoned gains reflecting the cautious trend in other Asian markets as a spike in coronavirus cases in the region over the weekend hurt investor sentiment as oil hovered around 2 and a half year highs. The Sensex fell as much as 379 points from the day’s high and the Nifty 50 Index hit an intraday low of 15,817.95 after breaking above 15,900 earlier in the session.
Energy Industrywibqam.com

Qatar Petroleum hires banks for four-tranche bond sale – document

DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar Petroleum hired a group of banks to arrange a four-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond sale, comprising five, 10 and 20-year conventional bonds, as well a 30-year Formosa portion, a document showed on Monday. QP, one of the world’s top liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers, hired Citi and...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares flat as pharma boost offsets losses in tech stocks

BENGALURU, June 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares were largely unchanged on Monday, as gains in pharmaceutical stocks and heavyweight Reliance Industries were offset by losses in information technology stocks. By 0414 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.04% at 15,866.95 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Philippines' Voyager raises $167 mln from KKR, Tencent

MANILA, June 28 (Reuters) - Philippine digital and financial services firm Voyager Innovations has raised $167 million for its expansion programme, including a venture into digital banking, its listed and largest shareholder said on Monday. Shareholders PLDT Inc (TEL.PS), private equity firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) and Chinese tech...
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Nifty slips below 15,850 dragged by Reliance Industries, TCS

The benchmark Sensex stock index fell 189 points on Monday, dragged down by the heavyweights of the Reliance Industries, TCS and HDFC indexes amid a negative trend in global markets. After hitting a lifetime high of 53,126.73 in the opening session, the 30-stock BSE index finished 189.45 points, or 0.36%...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Asia’s richest man plans $10 billion push into green energy

Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani unveiled an ambitious push into clean energy involving 750 billion rupees ($10.1 billion) of investment over three years, marking a new pivot for one of the world’s biggest fossil-fuel billionaires. Reliance Industries Ltd., which gets 60 per cent of its revenue from oil refining and petrochemicals,...
Businesswkzo.com

WhatsApp says hires former Amazon executive Mahatme to lead India payments

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Facebook Inc-owned WhatsApp messenger said on Monday it was appointing a former Amazon executive as the head of payments in India as it looks to scale the service in its biggest market by users. Manesh Mahatme, officially director WhatsApp payments – India, will help improve users’...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Ventas to buy New Senior Investment in $2.3 bln deal

(Adds transaction details) June 28 (Reuters) - Ventas Inc said on Monday it would buy New Senior Investment Group in an all-stock transaction valued at about $2.3 billion to help the healthcare-focused real estate investment trust expand into the senior housing market. New Senior shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of...
Businessstateofpress.com

Saudi group buys Dubai-based Mumzworld in woman-led deal | Business and Economy News

A Saudi conglomerate is buying Mumzworld in a deal the Dubai-based online children’s goods retailer described as the Middle East’s first ‘woman-led e-commerce transaction’. A Saudi conglomerate will buy the Middle East’s largest online children-goods retailer, underscoring the growth of e-commerce in the region amid increasing competition for business. Dubai-based...
Energy Industryelectrek.co

EGEB: Indian fossil-fuel billionaire to invest $10.1B in clean energy

India’s most valuable company by market value is investing $10.1 billion in clean energy. Enel Russia launches a 90 megawatt wind farm in western Russia. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Saudi-Argentine JV plans $60 million animal vaccine manufacturing plant in Riyadh

LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian veterinary services company MAS has signed an agreement with Argentine biotechnology company Biogenesis Bago to set up the country’s first animal vaccine manufacturing plant with investments worth $60 million. The planned Riyadh-based plant, a 50-50 joint venture, will provide 400 job opportunities by early 2025,...