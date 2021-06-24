The Best Work Schedule for ADHD Brains: Flexible or Rigid?

Poor stimulant medication adherence was associated with greater absenteeism and indirect costs for adults with ADHD, according to a study published in the Journal of Attention Disorders.1 The small study, which included 395 participants with low/medium adherence and 207 with high adherence to ADHD medication, found significantly greater levels of absenteeism, absenteeism-related indirect costs, and total indirect costs among the subjects with poor adherence. In the low/medium adherence group, the most common reasons for nonadherence included “being unsure how to take the medicine, not having the money to pay for the medicine, not considering taking the medicine a high priority in the daily routine, not having a way to get to the pharmacy/provider, and thinking the medicine was not needed anymore.”