Mental Health

The Best Work Schedule for ADHD Brains: Flexible or Rigid?

By ADDitude Editors
ADDitude
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“If you had the choice, would you prefer long-term deadlines for major projects, but a freeform daily work schedule, or a rigid daily work schedule with more defined tasks and fewer decisions to make?”. ADDitude recently posed this choice to newsletter subscribers, and received mixed responses. Some adults with ADHD...

www.additudemag.com
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Personality Trait That Indicates High IQ

Fluid intelligence refers to the raw speed at which the brain works. A hunger for new, unconventional ideas is one of the strongest indicators of high IQ, research finds. People with high IQs are intellectually curious and enjoy things like unusual activities, philosophical arguments and brain teasers. This desire for...
KidsADDitude

The Household Chores That Work for Kids with ADHD – and Some That Don’t

“What kinds of regular household chores does your child with ADHD have? Is it a struggle to get them to do their chores, or do they like having defined tasks?”. ADDitude recently posed these questions to newsletter subscribers and received dozens of insightful answers. Yes, plenty of children with ADHD are tasked with setting and clearing the table, washing laundry, and taking out the trash — ordinary tasks with predictable incentives. But you also told us that physical chores like mowing the lawn or walking the dog kill multiple birds with one stone — contributing to household harmony while burning off excess energy, providing weekly structure, and boosting self-esteem.
Career Development & Adviceaccountingtoday.com

The future of work will be flexible — and so will we

When I think of everything my colleagues have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, one word comes to mind: agile. Our professionals have risen to the occasion, quickly and without complaint. They adapted to an almost-exclusive work-from-home environment; they made our clients their North Star; and they showed that we can deliver value and quality while working virtually across time and space. In short, they thrived in the unknown. Now, as we re-imagine the future of work at our firm, I’ve told our team that we won’t be fully returning to our old office-centric ways. Here’s why.
Career Development & Advicehermoney.com

How To Negotiate A Flexible Work Schedule Without Looking Like A Diva

Your boss wants you back in the office full-time, but you enjoy the balance of working remotely. Here’s how you can negotiate a flexible work schedule. The email from your boss that you’ve been dreading has finally landed in your inbox. It’s the message announcing the date everyone in your company is expected to be back in the office full time. So, what’s the problem? You don’t want to go. The past year has shown you that work-from-home life is the life for you. You’ve come to love the freedom and flexibility and you’re convinced you’re now a better employee, too. The question is: How do you convince your boss?
Mental HealthADDitude

Adult Work Productivity Decreases with Poor ADHD Medication Adherence

Poor stimulant medication adherence was associated with greater absenteeism and indirect costs for adults with ADHD, according to a study published in the Journal of Attention Disorders.1 The small study, which included 395 participants with low/medium adherence and 207 with high adherence to ADHD medication, found significantly greater levels of absenteeism, absenteeism-related indirect costs, and total indirect costs among the subjects with poor adherence. In the low/medium adherence group, the most common reasons for nonadherence included “being unsure how to take the medicine, not having the money to pay for the medicine, not considering taking the medicine a high priority in the daily routine, not having a way to get to the pharmacy/provider, and thinking the medicine was not needed anymore.”
Mental Healthaddicted2success.com

Brain Dump: A Powerful Method for Increasing Productivity

As solopreneurs, we are susceptible to overthinking. With the number of things we have to juggle, we can easily get overwhelmed. You need ways to release the torrent of thoughts swirling around your head to be able to regain clarity for solving problems. That’s where the brain dump comes in. In today’s article, I’m going to talk about the purpose of a brain dump, some of the benefits, and tips for success with this powerful exercise.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

How to Stay Productive with ADHD

If you live with ADHD, it can be challenging to get things done. Here are a few tricks and tools to knock tasks off your to-do list. We are inundated every day with endless distractions, from Zoom meetings that interrupt our work to a constant barrage of social media updates.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

What works best to ease migraines?

A new research review offers good news for migraine sufferers: There are more pain-relieving options than ever. In an analysis of over 100 published studies, researchers found that several drug classes showed good evidence that they ease the pain of a migraine-in-progress. Some of those medications have only become available...
Mental HealthNewswise

Does Cannabis Affect Brain Development in Young People with ADHD? Too Soon To Tell, Reports Harvard Review of Psychiatry

Newswise — June 18, 2021 – At least so far, the currently limited research base does not establish that cannabis has additional adverse effects on brain development or functioning in adolescents or young adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), concludes a review in the July/August issue of Harvard Review of Psychiatry. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.
KidsADDitude

“Best Bites: Top Nutritional Choices for Your ADHD Child” [podcast episode #33]

Listen to “Best Bites: Top Nutritional Choices for Your ADHD Child” with Sandy Newmark, M.D. Click the play button below to listen in your browser. Mobile users can open this episode in: Apple Podcasts; Google Podcasts; Stitcher; Spotify; iHeartRADIO. Add ADDitude’s ADHD Experts Podcast to your podcasts app: Apple Podcasts...
Mental HealthInverse

Why this one human art form may be best for your brain health

During the pandemic, many college professors abandoned assignments from printed textbooks and turned instead to digital texts or multimedia coursework. As a professor of linguistics, I have been studying how electronic communication compares to traditional print when it comes to learning. Is comprehension the same whether a person reads a text onscreen or on paper? And are listening and viewing content as effective as reading the written word when covering the same material?
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

The Importance of Flexibility in Remote Work

Flexibility at a workplace refers to the ability to adjust from the traditional office work schedule, that is, the days and hours of being in a corporate office to work remotely. Be it from home, from a favorite coffee shop, on that bench near the beach, public park, or even in a local library. Generally, it makes the working environment fit, which boosts the business output, among other merits as discussed below.
Mental Healthava360.com

Challenging Riddles to Make Your Brain Work Faster

Subscribe to 7-Second Riddles: https://goo.gl/BZSTVh and challenge your brain with these breathtaking riddles and puzzles! If you want to check your IQ level and increase your logic, then push the "Play" button :) I will be waiting for your answers and ideas to these riddles in the comments!. #7secondriddles #riddles...
Orange, CAchapman.edu

Voluntary Flexible Work Arrangements Website and Form are Live

Chapman University’s Human Resources Department is happy to announce the website and request form concerning voluntary flexible work arrangements are now live. In addition to the request form, the website also contains resources for supervisors, staff and administrators, information on procedures and more. We recommend reviewing the policy and, for those who missed it, watching the recording of the Human Resources Forum. More information about voluntary flexible work arrangements will be available in future issues of Working@Chapman.
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

More research needed to clarify effects of cannabis on brain development of young adults with ADHD

At least so far, the currently limited research base does not establish that cannabis has additional adverse effects on brain development or functioning in adolescents or young adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), concludes a review in the July/August issue of Harvard Review of Psychiatry. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.
Fitnessosu.edu

Creating Healthy Habits That Last

A landmark 1988 study out of University of Scranton found that while 77 percent of people who committed to a New Year’s resolution stuck to it for a week, only 40 percent sustained that behavior past six months. This research suggests motivation alone is not enough to create lasting behavior change. But what separates the 40 percent of people who keep their New Year's resolutions from the 60 percent who don’t? Keep reading to learn how you can harness the science of habit formation to creating lasting lifestyle changes.
YogaHelloGiggles

Sure, Yoga Can Help Physically, But the Mental Benefits are Way More Enticing

If you've ever practiced yoga, then you know it can be a killer workout. Switching from pose to pose while simultaneously keeping your balance and remembering to breathe through it all can work up a serious sweat. After a few yoga sessions, you may notice you're stronger, more flexible, and even more toned.