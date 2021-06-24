The Best Work Schedule for ADHD Brains: Flexible or Rigid?

Your boss wants you back in the office full-time, but you enjoy the balance of working remotely. Here’s how you can negotiate a flexible work schedule. The email from your boss that you’ve been dreading has finally landed in your inbox. It’s the message announcing the date everyone in your company is expected to be back in the office full time. So, what’s the problem? You don’t want to go. The past year has shown you that work-from-home life is the life for you. You’ve come to love the freedom and flexibility and you’re convinced you’re now a better employee, too. The question is: How do you convince your boss?