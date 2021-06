One of the families of a couple who lived in the Miami-area apartment building that collapsed earlier this week say they haven’t yet heard from them, but that they have been getting unexplained silent phone calls from their landline.Jake Samuelson told Florida’s TV station WPLG that his grandparents Arnie and Myriam Notkin are among the more than 150 people unaccounted for in the Champlain Towers collapse. The family hasn’t heard from them since the disaster, but they have received 16 calls from the landline phone that was usually by the pair’s bedside table.“We were all sitting there in the...