How Russia got its 007 telephone code

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you ever happen to call a Russian number, you might be curious as to why it is James Bond's code number. As many things still in modern Russia, its telephone code is a legacy of the Soviet Union. In 1960, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), an agency within the...

NATO: Our relationship with Russia is at its lowest level

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the relationship between Russia and the alliance is at its lowest level since the end of the Cold War. Today, Monday, Stoltenberg revealed during the NATO summit, held in Brussels, that the alliance will continue dialogue with Russia. In the same context, the...
How Rostec is powering Russia’s aerospace renaissance

In the aftermath of the Soviet Union’s collapse and subsequent break-up, its once-powerful state-owned aerospace industry did not escape the stresses of that process. As parts of the union became independent nations again, they took with them their share of that industry – and in Russia itself, many of its aviation interests ultimately ended up in private hands.
The EU Lays Out Its Approach to Russia and Turkey

The results of a foreign policy-focused EU summit signal that bilateral tensions with Russia will continue while a more pragmatic approach to Turkey is possible. During a summit of EU heads of government and state on June 24-25, the bloc rejected a Franco-German proposal to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and only pledged to “explore” the format and conditions for dialogue with Moscow. The leaders also approved granting an extra 3 billion euros to Turkey over the next three years to continue the migration agreement between Brussels and Ankara, while Germany proposed to restart negotiations to upgrade the EU-Turkey customs agreement. The summit once again highlighted the European Union’s limitations when it comes to foreign policy, as the most crucial decisions are taken by unanimity, which severely constrains the bloc’s room for action on controversial issues....
MilitaryArkansas Online

Russia starts Mediterranean drills

MOSCOW -- The Russian military Friday launched sweeping maneuvers in the Mediterranean Sea featuring warplanes armed with state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles, a show of force amid a surge in tensions following an incident with a British destroyer in the Black Sea. Moscow said one of its warships fired warning shots and...
Ukraine offers traders capacity at its border with Russia

As European traders grow nervous about the possibility of extreme gas prices next winter, Ukraine throws down the gauntlet to Russia. Ukraine is making gas transit capacity available at its border with Russia for traders to help bring more gas into Europe. In a LinkedIn post June 24, the CEO of the national operator GTSOU Sergei Makogon said that the system was operating at 30% capacity and pointed out that Gazprom has not been using the interruptible capacity this ...
Wikimedia Bans Admin of Wikipedia Croatia For Pushing Radical Agenda

The Wikimedia Foundation has banned the administrator of the Croatian version of Wikipedia after an investigation revealed that together with other admins, they edited and distorted content on the site with radical right views. This group had de-facto control of the website between 2011 and 2020, the Wikimedia Foundation said in a report published earlier this month... This included:
POTUSWashington Times

Putin warned of consequences if Moscow ‘cannot control’ hackers: White House

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said President Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin there will be consequences if ransomware hackers within his country keep attacking U.S. systems unbridled. Mr. Sullivan said Thursday that Mr. Biden warned Mr. Putin when they all met this week of repercussions unless he reels in...
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

UN panel accuses Russia of Africa killings; Moscow says no

UNITED NATIONS — U.N. experts are accusing Russian military instructors and the Central African Republic forces they are supporting of "excessive use of force, indiscriminate killings, the occupation of schools and looting on a large scale" -- allegations Moscow strongly rejected Monday. The panel of experts monitoring sanctions on the...
Russia denies its personnel in CAR involved in killings

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin on Monday strongly rejected the claims that Russian military instructors in the Central African Republic have been involved in killing civilians and looting homes. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
Ukraine, NATO launch joint Black Sea drills

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine and NATO on Monday launched Black Sea drills that will involve dozens of warships, an exercise that follows last week's incident with a British destroyer off Crimea. Moscow said one of its warships fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs in the path...
Czechs want Russia to pay for damages from 2014 blast

PRAGUE — (AP) — The Czech Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's ambassador to Prague on Monday to request full compensation for damages from a huge ammunition depot explosion allegedly caused by Russian spies. The ministry said deputy Foreign Minister Martin Smolek handed Ambassdor Aleksandr Zmeyevsky a diplomatic note “invoking the responsibility...
Tracking the second Russia-Africa Summit

On June 23, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held diplomatic talks with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE), Demeke Mekonnen, who arrived on an official working visit to the Russian Federation, after wrapping up an earlier visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Foreign PolicyFox News

Evening Edition: How Is The United States Approaching Russia?

At last week’s Geneva summit, both President Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin expressed their willingness to have a better relationship. But, with issues including cyber-security, disagreements with NATO and human rights, it will take time to see the real impact of the meeting. FOX’s Trey Yingst speaks with retired General Wesley Clark, former Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO, who says the summit was a good start but there is still a lot more to be done with our relationship with Russia.
China, Russia extend friendship treaty

Chinese and Russian leaders agreed to extend their "Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation" in talks on Monday. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed the move during a video summit, China's state news agency Xinhua reported. "Enshrined in this document are such fundamental agreements as mutual...
German Envoy on Ukraine Joining NATO: Everyone Afraid of Direct War With Russia

The UKRINFORM website on Saturday featured a brief article on German ambassador to Ukraine, Anka Feldhusen, discussing the prospects of her host country becoming a NATO member. Feldhusen has an extensive tenure in the country, having been attached to the German embassy there in various capacities from 1994-1997, 2009-2015 (during...