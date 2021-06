June 21, 2021 - By Kathy Katella - Face masks became part of our “new normal” this past year. They became such a part of our culture that companies began offering them in various shapes and sizes, and even in fun, fashionable patterns for both kids and adults. But as more people get vaccinated—and it seems like life could eventually go back to normal—one question remains: Is it really time to get rid of our masks?