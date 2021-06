After her monumental victory at PFL 4, former simultaneous multi-weight champion Claressa Shields is voicing frustrations about the boxing world. Claressa Shields, 26, did what many would not dare to do, and that is to make a transition from boxing to MMA. As the only boxer in history, female or male, to hold all four major world titles in boxing—WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO, undoubtedly mountains of pressure collected on the shoulders of Shields. After facing adversity in the departments one would expect a boxer to come up short in, Shields finished her opponent Brittney Elkin by TKO in the third round.