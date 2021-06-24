Newton’s Schroder chooses Embry-Riddle wrestling

Destin Schroder missed wrestling. When he graduated from high school two years ago, he went to basic training in Texas and figured his athletic career was over.

“Last year, I didn’t think I was going to wrestle in college. As time went on, I missed it,” Schroder said. “So I figured there was no point in not doing it.

“I didn’t want to take a year off. I went to basic training and attended a technical school.”

After his military duties are complete, Schroder will move on to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and compete for the Eagles wrestling team.

Schroder plans to walk-on for now.

“I decided to go there because it was a good school to go to become a pilot,” Schroder said. “They have a wrestling program so I figured I may as well try out for that, too.”

Newton wrestling coach Adam Hale thinks Schroder being away from the sport of wrestling has helped him rekindle his passion to compete.

“I know he was on the fence about if he wanted to wrestle collegiately, but I think he’s one that really thrives on opportunities to challenge himself,” Hale said. “Getting a chance to wrestle in college is always cool, and to have that happen at a place that is so prestigious in the field he’s pursuing is such an incredible thing for him.”

Schroder’s time in the military so far has taken him to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas and he spent a few months in the spring at Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville, Arkansas.

He was back in Newton until recently and spent a lot of time in the Cardinal wrestling room training with former teammate Gage Linahon and the Newton coaching staff.

“I’m a little rusty, but I have spent time in the wrestling room with some former teammates and the coaches,” Schroder said. “I’m starting to slowly build back up my technique. I was constantly working out on my own at basic training so I know the conditioning part won’t be an issue.

“There was no point in training that hard and intense without a purpose so that’s another reason I decided to wrestle.”

Schroder said he doesn’t yet know much about the Embry-Riddle wrestling program but plans to go fight for a spot at potentially 165 pounds.

Schroder left for more military training in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 23.

“Right now I am an airplane mechanic until I finish college,” Schroder said. “I will be in Minneapolis the rest of the summer. Hopefully I can get it done in August so I can get to Arizona in time.”

Schroder was 28-5 at 182 pounds as a senior and he placed eighth in the state wrestling tournament.

He also qualified for state as a junior when he went 36-6 at 182. He was 1-2 at state that season.

“I’m really excited about Destin’s opportunity,” Hale said. “He has done a great job of setting goals and mapping out a plan for his future.

“He has always been one to work hard and actively seek out ways to improve. I loved that he reached out to get some workouts in during his brief time back in town. I did not love having to wrestle him and his heavy hands.”

Schroder plans to major in Aeronautical Science. Embry-Riddle is located in Prescott, Arizona.