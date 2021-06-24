Cancel
Microsoft fixes one of Windows 10’s most annoying bugs

By Matt Hanson
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
As far as Windows 10 problems go, a recent bug might have been the most annoying, as it caused some PCs to emit a high-pitched screeching noise when certain apps were used. Thankfully, though, it’s now been fixed by Microsoft. The issue was introduced in the KB5000842 update, released in...

#Microsoft Windows 10#Windows Update#Dolby Digital#Kb5003690#Bleeping Computer#Oem
