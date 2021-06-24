COMMENTARY: Identifying unconscious prejudice in law enforcement

With all the negativity and malice toward those who bravely serve and protect our families, it is important to support those who wear the badge as local police department and sheriff’s department peace officers. Every day, thousands of law enforcement officers across the country leave their families at home while they faithfully protect the communities they serve. They say goodbye to their families, not knowing if, when, or in what condition they will arrive home. Yet every day, these heroes continue to uphold and defend the oath they took to protect the community.