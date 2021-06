Three Denmark fans were infected with the Delta coronavirus variant while attending the Euro 2020 match against Belgium, Danish health authorities said Thursday, urging 4,000 spectators to get tested. “These three people who were infected during the match, as well as their close contacts and the close contacts of their close contacts have been informed,” Anette Lykke Petri, director of the Danish Agency for Patient Safety, said. She said the three supporters were infected independently of each other at the game at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium on June 17.