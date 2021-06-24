Cancel
TV Series

Rick and Morty co-creator is making a new Apple TV Plus animated series

By Samuel Roberts
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon is making a new show for Apple TV Plus, based on the Strange Planet alien cartoons by artist Nathan Pyle. The series will be 10 episodes long, and Harmon will be credited as co-creator, according to THR. You've probably seen these cartoons before – the official Instagram page for Strange Planet has 6 million followers, meaning it gives Apple some pretty recognizable source material to draw from.

