Rick and Morty co-creator is making a new Apple TV Plus animated series

For the past two weeks TBS has been premiering new episodes of American Dad! at 930 pm ET/PT, not sure why, but they did. Cable networks have been increasingly testing TV show premieres that start at 8 pm ET/PT with great success, but is still rare. With American Dad! being TBS’ highest-rated original series that isn’t a sport, it would make sense for network to try it out despite the fact that FOX’s Animation Domination premieres new episodes at the same time slot. Well, it looks like starting June 28th, TBS is going to continue to tinker with it’s Monday night animation lineup that used to have a name but it appears the network has already stopped doing that also.