Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. Multiple Facebook posts have shared a news article reporting on Singapore’s Covid-19 vaccination scheme. The posts claim the city-state has rejected Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in favour of China’s CoronaVac jab, which is manufactured by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac. The claim is misleading: there is no mention of Singapore’s purported rejection of Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna shots in the news report. As of June 17, 2021, the Singapore government has been vaccinating residents with the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, while CoronaVac is available at private clinics.