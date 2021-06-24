Cancel
Switzerland to let in vaccinated British travellers

By Helen Coffey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Switzerland has announced it will let in all vaccinated travellers , quarantine-free, including those from the UK.

The new rules will take effect from 26 June.

At present, those travelling from the UK – a designated “high risk” country – are not permitted entry into Switzerland, regardless of vaccination status.

The only exemptions are Swiss and Liechtenstein nationals, EU and EFTA nationals, and UK nationals who are legally resident in Switzerland.

Those who are allowed in must currently present a negative Covid PCR test result carried out less than 72 hours before arrival, plus quarantine for 10 days upon entry.

But the Swiss Federal Council has announced that “the measures in place to contain the coronavirus will be eased and simplified significantly from Saturday, 26 June”.

In addition to widespread relaxation of the domestic rules in Switzerland, entry requirements are also being loosened.

Even those from high-risk countries, such as the UK, may now enter as long as they have proof of full vaccination or recovery from an infection, with no need to test or quarantine.

“In practice, this means that persons who have been vaccinated or who have recovered do not have to produce a negative test even when travelling from countries where the Delta variant is widespread (such as India or the UK) and do not have to quarantine on entry,” reads the Swiss government website.

It looks like the country is also set to permit entry to unvaccinated Britons again, albeit with restrictions: “Those who have neither been vaccinated nor have recovered must present a negative PCR test or rapid antigen test and go into quarantine on entry.”

It follows the announcement that several countries are reimposing quarantine measures on UK arrivals over concerns about the more transmissible Delta variant of the virus.

As of 21 June, British holidaymakers entering Italy must self-isolate for five days upon arrival.

Meanwhile, Poland introduced a seven-day quarantine for British travellers on 23 June. However, the mandatory self-isolation rules do not apply to fully vaccinated travellers.

