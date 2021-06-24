33rd Annual Fun, Run & Walk to be Held LIVE!

The 33rd Annual West River Health Services Foundation’s “Fun, Run & Walk” event will be held LIVE on Saturday morning, July 3rd, with a scenic 3K run or walk around beautiful Mirror Lake in Hettinger, North Dakota. This “friendraiser” began in 1988 and has been going strong ever since. Originally started to fund exercise equipment at the WRHS Rehabilitation Center, the Fun, Run & Walk has now evolved into raising funds mainly for active community projects (new ice skating rink, open swims, exercise classes, local youth sports, etc.), with some net dollars being utilized for West River Health Services and Western Horizons Living Center Projects (mainly for resident activities at the Care Center and Assisted Living Center). Registration is open now through the day of the event at wrhs.com. If you register by June 28th, the price is $15 per person, including your t-shirt! From June 29th through July 3rd, registration is $20 per person. Sign up the whole family! There’s an event for all ages.