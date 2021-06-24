Cancel
Chippewa County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Chippewa, Rusk by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 04:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chippewa; Rusk A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN RUSK AND NORTHEASTERN CHIPPEWA COUNTIES At 452 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Weyerhaeuser, or 12 miles southwest of Ladysmith, moving east at 45 mph. Dime size hail is possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bruce, Sheldon, Conrath, Island Lake and Holcombe. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov
