Detroit, MI

Street Named in Detroit After Motown Icon Marvin Gaye [VIDEO]

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotown icon Marvin Gaye had a street named after him in Detroit. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. More than one hundred people gathered for the unveiling during an event hosted by Motown Museum and Detroit City Councilman Roy McCalister, Variety reported. According to The Detroit News, a portion of Outer Drive at Monica Street on the city’s northwest side was renamed Marvin Gaye Drive. The intersection is near the home Gaye shared with his first wife, Anna, for seven years. The location is also where the album art for “What’s Going On” was taken, the Detroit Free Press reported.

