Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

John McAfee Found Dead Hours after Spanish Court Approved His Extradition to US

Posted by 
Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

McAfee maintained both British and American citizenship while alive and he once tried to run for US presidency under the Libertarian Party. Controversial tech mogul and cryptocurrency proponent John McAfee has been found dead in a Spanish prison, hours after his extradition news was made public. Per a Reuters report, the 75-year old allegedly committed suicide as many believe he was tired of facing an unfair trial in the United States where he is being tried for tax evasion.

www.coinspeaker.com
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Assange
Person
John Mcafee
Person
Edward Snowden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Nsa#British#American#The Libertarian Party#Reuters#Sec#Dogecoin#Catalan#Nsa#The Ecuadorian Embassy#The Life And Times#Mcafee Antivirus#Xerox#Lmt#The Antivirus Company#Intel Corporation#Intc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
WikiLeaks
News Break
Twitter
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

John McAfee death - latest news: Tech mogul found dead in Spanish jail after court approves extradition

The anti-virus pioneer John McAfee was found dead on Wednesday in his Barcelona prison cell, where he had been awaiting trial for tax evasion. Just before his death, Spain’s high court had authorized his extradition to the United States. According to local reports, Mr McAfee had said in court only a week ago that if he was extradited, he feared he would spend the rest of his life in prison.“If I am extradited, it is almost certain that I will spend the rest of my life in prison because the United States wants to use me as an example,” he...
John Mcafeenewswars.com

John McAfee’s Widow Says He Was Not Suicidal

John McAfee’s widow says that her husband was not suicidal when she last spoke to him and told her he would call her later that evening. McAfee was found dead on Wednesday hours after a Spanish court ruled that he would be extradited to the U.S., where he faced the rest of his life in jail for tax evasion.
Public Safetygranthshala.com

McAfee widow disputes reported suicide

McAfee’s Widow Says Her Last Words, I Love You, Didn’t Signify Suicide. The widow of British-American tycoon John McPhee, who died in a Spanish prison this week while awaiting extradition to the United States, on Friday demanded a “profound investigation” into his death, saying her husband committed suicide while speaking for the last time. Didn’t.
Public Safetymorns.ca

McAfee antivirus software creator dead in Spanish prison

MADRID (AP) – John McAfee, the creator of the McAfee antivirus software, has been found dead in his cell in a jail near Barcelona, a government official told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Hours earlier, a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favor of his extradition to the United...
ObituariesThe Guardian

John McAfee obituary

As the inventor of the antivirus software that bears his name, John McAfee, who has died aged 75 after apparently taking his own life in a Spanish prison, turned paranoia into a fortune. He was one of the first successful self-promoting celebrity millionaires whose power and media exposure provide untold influence in the US.
Public Safetyiotwreport.com

John McAfee’s Wife: ‘My Husband Was NOT Suicidal’

Neon Nettle: The wife of the late antivirus software tech tycoon John McAfee has blamed U.S. authorities for her husband’s sudden death, warning that “he was not suicidal.”. McAfee was found dead in a Spanish jail cell Wednesday, shortly after warning that he feared he may be “suicided” – murdered...
Public Safetythebl.tv

John McAfee, was he a victim of the deep state?

John McAfee was found dead in his cell in a Barcelona prison just hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States, where he was facing charges of tax evasion and other financial crimes. However, serious questions have been raised about whether the founder of one of...
Public SafetyComplex

John McAfee’s Widow Says Software Mogul Wasn’t Suicidal, Blames U.S. Authorities for His Death

John McAfee’s widow is dismissing the suicide claims surrounding the software mogul’s recent death. On Friday, 38-year-old Janice McAfee told reporters she had spoken to her husband just hours before he was found dead inside a Spanish prison cell. John, the creator of the eponymous antivirus brand, had been at the detention facility since October and was awaiting extradition to the United States on tax fraud charges. The extradition ruling was announced shortly before his death; but as Janice pointed out, John and his legal team still had the option to file an appeal.
Politicsgranthshala.com

‘I will get answers’: John McAfee’s widow blames US for his death

Janice McAfee said her husband John was not committing suicide and demanded a thorough investigation into his death in a Spanish prison on Wednesday. The widow of United States software mogul John McAfee on Friday blamed United States officials for his death in a Spanish prison, where he awaits extradition to the US, and said he was not suicidal.
Relationship Advicenewswars.com

Julian Assange Plans to Marry His Fiancée Moris in Prison

In January, UK district judge ruled not to extradite Assange, citing health reasons and the risk of suicide in the US prison system, but decided that he must wait in prison for the outcome of an appeal filed by US prosecutors. Stella Moris, partner of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, said...
Public SafetyNew York Post

John McAfee’s final hours in a Spanish prison revealed

Tech mogul John McAfee spent his final hours alone inside his jail cell in a Spanish prison, distraught over the decision earlier Wednesday to extradite him to the US on tax evasion charges. The 75-year-old antivirus software tycoon had complained to Spanish authorities that he was in poor health and...
Public Safetysgtreport.com

MCAFEE DIDN’T KILL HIMSELF

The Deep State assassination scheme was quite simple. First, approve the extradition of John McAfee to the United States via the corrupt Spanish court system. Then, blast that court decision throughout the global mainstream media, especially the CIA’s Mockingbird Media. The ensuing international state of affairs permitted the pretext to...