John McAfee Found Dead Hours after Spanish Court Approved His Extradition to US

The anti-virus pioneer John McAfee was found dead on Wednesday in his Barcelona prison cell, where he had been awaiting trial for tax evasion. Just before his death, Spain’s high court had authorized his extradition to the United States. According to local reports, Mr McAfee had said in court only a week ago that if he was extradited, he feared he would spend the rest of his life in prison.“If I am extradited, it is almost certain that I will spend the rest of my life in prison because the United States wants to use me as an example,” he...