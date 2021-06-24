John McAfee Found Dead Hours after Spanish Court Approved His Extradition to US
McAfee maintained both British and American citizenship while alive and he once tried to run for US presidency under the Libertarian Party. Controversial tech mogul and cryptocurrency proponent John McAfee has been found dead in a Spanish prison, hours after his extradition news was made public. Per a Reuters report, the 75-year old allegedly committed suicide as many believe he was tired of facing an unfair trial in the United States where he is being tried for tax evasion.www.coinspeaker.com