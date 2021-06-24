Cancel
Hope for an improved fall calf market

By Carrie Stadheim
bowmanextra.com
 4 days ago

With a strong futures market next spring and predicted lower cattle numbers nationwide, the outlook for calf prices this fall is cautiously optimistic. But feeders, ranchers and salebarn owners alike agree that if price transparency isn’t achieved, the entire industry will continue to suffer severely. February, April and June of...

www.bowmanextra.com
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn edge higher, but U.S. Midwest weather limits gains

SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures on Monday recouped some of last week's deep losses, although gains were limited as forecasts of wet weather in key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest lifted prospects of higher supplies. Wheat gained ground in early Asian trade. FUNDAMENTALS. *...
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 10-12 cents, corn steady-up 4, soybeans up 7-12

CHICAGO, June 28 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 10 to 12 cents per bushel * Wheat rebounds after two sessions of losses on concerns about a drought-reduced spring wheat crop in the northern Plains. Advancing winter crop harvest limiting gains in soft and hard red winter wheat contracts. * Minneapolis Grain Exchange spot spring wheat futures climbed to $8.50-3/4 per bushel overnight, the highest for a front-month contract in more than eight years. * Traders squaring positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) acreage and quarterly grain stocks reports on Wednesday. * Romanian wheat was offered at the lowest prices in a snap tender by Egypt's GASC. Results of the tender are expected later on Monday. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 11 cents at $6.51-3/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat last 12 cents higher at $6.21 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat added 24 cents to $8.32 per bushel. CORN - Steady to up 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures rebound on short covering and bargain buying after steep losses last week. Worries about reduced crop prospects in dry areas of the northwest U.S. Midwest and northern Plains also supportive, although weekend rains tempered concerns about crops elsewhere. * New-crop December corn held chart support at its 100-day moving average in overnight trading. The contract hit a one-month low last week. * Traders squaring positions ahead of the USDA's acreage and quarterly grain stocks reports on Wednesday. The report is expected to show a large increase in corn plantings in 2021. * CBOT July corn was last up 4-3/4 cents at $6.41-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop December corn was unchanged at $5.19-1/4. SOYBEANS - Up 7 to 12 cents per bushel * Soybeans higher on short covering and bargain buying after four straight sessions of declines. Continued concerns about dryness in parts of the northwest U.S. Midwest and northern Plains underpinned futures, although good weekend rains in other areas of the farm belt limited advances. * Traders squaring positions ahead of the USDA's acreage and quarterly grain stocks reports on Wednesday. The report is expected to show a large increase in soybean plantings in 2021. * CBOT July soybeans last traded 9-1/2 cents higher at $13.39-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop November soybeans traded up 12 cents at $12.81-3/4. (Reporting by Karl Plume; editing by David Evans)
Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is up 19 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 35 1/2 cents, September KC wheat is up 20 1/2 cents, September Chicago wheat is up 16 1/4 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is up 25 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 202.05 points, and August crude oil is down $0.95 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.020, and August gold is up $2.10 per ounce. After getting pummeled last week from bearish weather and biofuel waiver news, grain and soybean markets are again soaring on bullish weather ahead. Soybeans and spring wheat are leading the move higher, as hot and dry weather is expected in some areas into mid-July, with all-time-record-high temperatures in both the Pacific Northwest and Canada being scored on Monday.
Grains, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July rose 10.25 cents at $6.51 a bushel; July corn gained 10 cents at $6.52 a bushel; July oats was up 9.25 cents at $3.86 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 5.50 cents at $13.4975 a bushel.
DTN Cotton Open: Higher, Awaits Acres Data

The cotton market is higher Monday morning as the long-awaited acres data from USDA will be issued Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. EDT. The average industry estimate stands at 11.58 million acres. This is down for USDA’s March estimate of 12.03, and below last year’s number of 12.09 million. Monday afternoon,...
DTN Livestock Open: Cattle Should See Initial Support

Packers will likely need to increase bids this week in order to increase their ownership of cattle. However, it they do not, futures may fall back again. Hogs have finished another brutal week, but the bounce on Friday may not yet indicate the market has found a bottom. However, being oversold increases the caution of traders holding short positions.
DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Seeing Double-Digit Drops

Corn is 13 to 18 cents lower, soybeans are 18 to 25 cents lower and wheat is 12 cents lower to 12 cents higher. Corn trade is 13 to 18 cents lower at midday Friday with trade fading from the early strength seen overnight as the forecast continue to waffle with rains working through parts of the Corn Belt last night. Meanwhile, spread action flattens out and biofuel concerns pop back up on refinery waivers.
DTN Livestock Midday: Battle Continues Between Feedlots, Packers

The battle is on as Friday heads into its afternoon trade and the cash cattle market has yet to be truly tested. The tension in the live cattle market is thick this morning as packers are unwilling to pump up their bids and thus far haven’t been able to convince feedlots into caving into steady prices. Meanwhile, the lean hog market is relishing in Friday’s support while the feeder cattle complex enjoys another day of lower trending corn.
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures firm on technical buying

CHICAGO, June 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures firmed on Friday, supported by technical buying after sagging to their lowest in nearly three months on Thursday, traders said. CME August hog futures, the most actively traded contract, ended up 1.075 cents at 99.775 cents. The wholesale U.S. pork...
CBOT, KCBT wheat futures fall; MGEX futures rally

CHICAGO, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures closed mixed on Friday, with winter wheat offerings falling on seasonal harvest pressure while spring wheat contracts soared on concerns about crops wilting under drought stress in the northern U.S. Plains, traders said. * The front-month MGEX spring wheat contract , which has risen for six days in a row, hit its highest since June 7. * The most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract fell to its lowest since April 14. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat settled down 11-1/4 cents at $6.40-3/4 a bushel. * MGEX September spring wheat was up 6-1/4 cents at $8.11-1/2 and K.C. September hard red winter wheat was 6 cents lower at $6.08-1/2. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)
DTN Livestock Open: Hog Report Behind, Cattle Report Ahead

Cattle found some stability Thursday, which may continue Friday as the Cattle on Feed report will be released after the close of the market. Hog futures have yet to uncover solid support, but the end of the week could provide some short covering. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $223.08...
Technical improvements to the Capacity Market confirmed by BEIS

Following its consultation launched in March 2021 on technical improvements to the Capacity Market (“CM”) (the “Consultation”), the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (“BEIS”) has published its response, confirming which of its proposals will now be implemented (the “Response”). BEIS will proceed to implement most of the proposals...
Hog futures fall as cash prices for pork slide

CHICAGO, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. lean hog futures fell sharply on Wednesday, with the front-month Chicago Mercantile Exchange contract sinking 2.8% to its lowest in more than two months. Weakness in the cash market pressured hog futures, traders said. CME July hogs settled down 3 cents at 104.525 cents...
New Hope Community Farmers Market

Farm-fresh produce and locally-made products are what you’ll find at the New Hope Community Farmers Market. Shop in a vibrant open-air atmosphere! Your favorite vendors are back, along with new ones, selling a variety of food, crafts, and handmade goods. Enjoy free sample and live music. Masks are encouraged and hand sanitizer is available for marketgoers. The market is open 9am to 1pm on Saturdays at New Hope Civic Center, now through September 25. For more information, go to http://www.newhopemarket.org.
Livestock feed costs hit eight-year high

Hog prices may be higher, but so are feed costs that are taking a bite out of industry profits. According to Iowa State University’s estimated returns data for May, farrow-to-finish operations posted a return of $57.60 per head, the highest since October 2014 and a number five times higher than a year ago.
DTN Livestock Open: Higher Prices for Cash Cattle

Livestock futures finally closed higher in all categories Tuesday. Cattle were spurred higher due to the higher cash prices in the country. Hogs bounced technically but were supported by higher cash. A record one-day decline of pork cutout price over the past nine years does not bode well for the market.
Market analyst: Still falling

Last Thursday, we saw $1.20 in soybean losses (the biggest daily loss ever), and huge losses in other grains as well. We have been saying for weeks that the market seemed intent on dropping, even when there was no news — essentially taking the bubble out of the grain prices we added last winter and early spring. In one day last Thursday, we erased three to four months of soy price gains in one day.