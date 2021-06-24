Cancel
Cars

Daimler Trucks in India sets new benchmark with the opening of a Virtual Reality Centre

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 4 days ago

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), Daimler Trucks' commercial vehicle subsidiary in India, continues to push innovative digitalization initiatives as it recently opened the first Virtual Reality Center (VRC) at its Chennai plant. By doing so, DICV sets a new benchmark in the Indian commercial vehicle industry revolutionizing Customer Service operations and R&D. The VRC allows operators to virtually perform serviceability and accessibility checks using a digital model accessed via 3D goggles and navigational joysticks. This has the potential to transform both R&D and vehicle servicing procedures, as it reduces the need for custom-built tools, prototype vehicles, and service bays. This new capability significantly reduces time and costs required for commercial vehicle testing and development.

