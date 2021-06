So, Juneteenth, or June 19th, is now an official national holiday. It’s a holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in America. What’s the big deal? It should be celebrated – right? After all, it’s been celebrated in the state of Texas since 1980, some 41 years ago. It even has its own distinct flag, which was created in 1997 – bearing little resemblance to the Texas flag and none to the American flag.