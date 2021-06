SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a wonderful weekend as we did stay mainly dry with the exception of a few hit and miss showers. As we start a new week we are tracking showers and storms that will be a little bit more widespread across the region especially during the afternoon and evening hours today. Generally this week we are expecting hot and humid conditions with perhaps some afternoon showers and storms mixed in. Our best chances for wet weather over the next seven days will be today and then late in the week on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures for the most part will hover right around the 90 degree mark with ‘feels-like’ temperatures in and around 100 degrees.